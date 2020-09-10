BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNP. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($40.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.95 ($50.53).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €36.79 ($43.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.17. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

