Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Boiron stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Boiron has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44.

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines; and proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

