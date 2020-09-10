Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3,859.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Properties by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,057,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,250,000 after acquiring an additional 419,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,928,000 after acquiring an additional 123,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,107,000 after acquiring an additional 151,363 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

