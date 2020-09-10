Braemar Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average volume of 865 call options.

Shares of BHR opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 88,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.