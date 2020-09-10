Bret A. Conklin Sells 4,046 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $153,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bret A. Conklin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $154,588.85.

HMN stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.48. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

