Brian Choi Buys 5,000 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Brian Choi acquired 2,311 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $14,328.20.

On Thursday, June 11th, Brian Choi acquired 9,179 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $58,837.39.

Shares of Op Bancorp stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Op Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Op Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

