Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,119 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after acquiring an additional 832,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 403.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after acquiring an additional 682,735 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 190.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,402,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

McKesson stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

