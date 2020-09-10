Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colfax by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,860. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -479.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.