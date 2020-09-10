Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $150,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 24,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

