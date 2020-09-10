Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $78,000 in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $541,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,667.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 795,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 750,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

PSXP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,931. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

