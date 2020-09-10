Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in State Street by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in State Street by 1.0% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of STT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 14,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

