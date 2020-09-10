Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $27,510,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.45. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Argus upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

