Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $521,000 Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

VAR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $173.33. 4,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,367 shares of company stock worth $8,425,236 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

