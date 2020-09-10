Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $535,000 Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $71.74. 13,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,740. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $570,822.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 and have sold 16,444 shares worth $1,740,769. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

