Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,657,000 after buying an additional 1,407,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,306 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Eaton by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $103.73. 8,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,485. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. Eaton’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

