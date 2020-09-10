Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 123,883 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 123,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $5,942,667.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 322,979 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.43 per share, with a total value of $15,318,893.97.

On Friday, August 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 139,044 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $6,761,709.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,869 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31.

KOD stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,953,000 after purchasing an additional 518,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,857,000 after buying an additional 560,336 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,266,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,545,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after buying an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

