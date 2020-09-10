Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 322,979 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 322,979 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,318,893.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 123,883 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,942,667.51.

On Friday, August 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 139,044 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,761,709.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,869 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.31.

NYSE:KOD opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

