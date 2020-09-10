Bryant R. Riley Acquires 2,282 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $59,811.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,224 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,322.16.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $533,400.00.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $671.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

