BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $410,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,424. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

