Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.25. Bullfrog Gold shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,488,634 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bullfrog Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

