Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 201,906 Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 201,906 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,255,290.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MRUS opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Merus NV has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Merus by 43.6% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after buying an additional 1,545,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 68.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 734,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merus by 390.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

