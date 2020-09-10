Byrd Douglas Cain III Acquires 7,600 Shares of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) CEO Byrd Douglas Cain III purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $24,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Unique Fabricating Inc has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unique Fabricating stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Unique Fabricating as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

