C James Koch Sells 6,090 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $4,739,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total value of $7,891,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total value of $1,281,185.70.

On Monday, August 31st, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00.

On Friday, June 26th, C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total value of $632,716.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 687 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total value of $384,864.27.

On Friday, June 12th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total transaction of $5,276,500.00.

SAM opened at $801.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.37. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $897.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

