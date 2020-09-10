Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Shares of Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ) were down 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 289,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 196,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

About Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

