Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €17.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

CA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.48 ($19.39).

CA stock opened at €14.76 ($17.36) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.95.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

