Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

