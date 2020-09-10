Carroll Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CROL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.70

Carroll Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CROL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and traded as high as $21.39. Carroll Bancorp shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 5,198 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

Carroll Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CROL)

Carroll Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carroll Community Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Maryland. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, business and retail noninterest and interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposit accounts.

