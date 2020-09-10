Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $195.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CASY. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of CASY opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average of $157.77. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $183.45. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

