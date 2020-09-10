CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,057 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $48.52. 10,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,021. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

