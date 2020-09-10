Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.37

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and traded as high as $18.58. Cellular Biomedicine Group shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 80,946 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBMG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 64,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.