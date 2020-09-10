Champions Oncology (CSBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect Champions Oncology to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. On average, analysts expect Champions Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CSBR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 million, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.21. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

