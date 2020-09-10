ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.05 Million

Brokerages expect ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) to announce $634.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $621.10 million to $647.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $278.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,563,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,932,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.00 and a beta of 3.39.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

