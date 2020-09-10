Charles A. Kabbash Acquires 1,475 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $13,289.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONA shares. Stephens started coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

