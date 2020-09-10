Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $254.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $213.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.37.

CRL stock opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.84. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $221.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

