China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) to Issue — Dividend of $1.02

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.0232 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

China Petroleum & Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 164.4% over the last three years. China Petroleum & Chemical has a payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of SNP opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

