Chris Stefani Sells 107,237 Shares of DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) Stock

DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) insider Chris Stefani sold 107,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £61,125.09 ($79,870.76).

Chris Stefani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Chris Stefani acquired 15,000 shares of DWF Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 million and a P/E ratio of 17.11. DWF Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143 ($1.87).

DWF Group (LON:DWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

