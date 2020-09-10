Christopher Morris Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Smart Parking Ltd (ASX:SPZ) Stock

Smart Parking Ltd (ASX:SPZ) insider Christopher Morris purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Smart Parking Company Profile

Smart Parking Limited designs, develops, and manages parking technology in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in Technology and Parking Management segments. The Technology segment designs, develops, produces, and sells car parking technology hardware, software, and associated products and services.

