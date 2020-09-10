Cisco Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend payment by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.