Clariant (VTX:CLN) PT Set at CHF 19.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Clariant (VTX:CLN) has been given a CHF 19.20 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Clariant has a 1 year low of CHF 18.27 and a 1 year high of CHF 29.48.

Get Clariant alerts:

About Clariant

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.