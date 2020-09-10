Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,515.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $737,092.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $25,781,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $236,603.16. Insiders have sold 384,628 shares of company stock worth $28,137,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.