Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,398,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,428 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,926,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after purchasing an additional 926,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,419. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

