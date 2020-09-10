Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,137 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,412,000 after buying an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $218.92. 4,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

