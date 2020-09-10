Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $514.69. 134,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,902,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $294.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

