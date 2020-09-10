Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 136,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 120,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.