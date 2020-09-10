Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

BAND stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.83. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,521. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.20 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $172.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $680,242.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,462.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,948 shares of company stock worth $13,187,719. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.