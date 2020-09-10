Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,201. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,685,933 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

