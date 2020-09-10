Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. 74,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,241. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

