Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 729 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $59.16. 86,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,652. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

