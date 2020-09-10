Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 2,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 13,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,163. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

