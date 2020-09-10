Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after buying an additional 316,756 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,593. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.98.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

